Victim Identified in Fatal Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 27th) Newcomerstown, Ohio – A 19-year-old man is identified as the victim in a fiery crash near Newcomerstown last month.

New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Glennon confirmed the accident happened along I-77 on June 15th.

“The semi was in the right-hand lane, the car was in the left-hand lane. For some reason, the semi came left towards the crossover. The vehicle was not able to stop, struck the semi in the side, overturned and both vehicles caught fire.”

Lt. Glennon noted the victim has since been identified as Bryant Kilgo of North Royalton.

The 52-year-old driver of the semi, Timothy Nagy, was determined to be the at-fault driver in the accident.

Lt. Glennon added a report for potential charges has been sent to the prosecutor’s office.

