Violet Fern Troyer – July 17, 2017

Violet Fern Troyer, 81 of Sugarcreek passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017, in a hospital in Florida following a heart attack. She was born in Berlin, Ohio, September 2, 1935 to Harry J. Stutzman and Sadie Hochstetler. She was married to Darwin C. Troyer of Fairview, Michigan, October 31, 1954. Violet had eight children and was a stay at home mother to them. She was an avid gardener, canning and freezing the proceeds to feed her family. She loved to sew and quilt. Even following her stroke in 2015 she continued to sew making comfort tops for the church sewing. In 2016 she made over seventy comfort tops.

She was such a caring person. She assisted her siblings in their later years. She gave generously of herself to her brothers Henry and Shorty (Oris) and her sister Lula, and sister in law Katie.

She completed EMS and CNA training and worked as a home health aide caring for patients in their homes.

She loved children and enjoyed having grandchildren and other church family children in her home.

She loved doing puzzles.

She was such a spiritual pillar in her family. Instilling in her children godly principles and living out them in her own life. She prayed daily for her family; children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by name.

She is survived by her children, Randall Dean (Marilyn) Troyer of Walnut Creek, Ohio, Rodney Gene (Carolyn) of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Rhoda Sue (Alvin Jr) Schrock of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Regina Ann (Mahlon) Hershberger of Congress, Arizona, Pamela Kay (Yves) Carrenard of Margate, FL, Janice Elaine Troyer of West End, NC, Thomas Darwin(Elsie) Troyer, Jerry Lynn (Tracy) Troyer of Carthage, NC, 16 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren, two brothers Loil (Sylvia) Stutzman, and Dean (Kathy) Stutzman, 3 sisters Elsie Mae Yoder, Velma (Ralph) Troyer and Ruth Ann (Loren) Yoder, 3 brother in laws Don (Cleta) Troyer, Nelson (Sandy) Troyer and Orlo (Lorene) Troyer.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Clinton Troyer, 2 brothers, Henry Stutzman, Oris (Shorty) Stutzman, 1 sister Lula Swartzentruber, 2 brother in laws, 2 sister in laws, 4 nephews and 1 niece.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10:00am at Pleasant View Mennonite Church in Millersburg, Ohio with Pastor Mahlon Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery Grave services following with Pastor Yves Carrenard officiating.

Friends may call on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 at United Day Spring Church in Berlin, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com