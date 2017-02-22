Virginia E. Porter – February 20, 2017

Virginia E. Porter, 94, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia, after a brief illness. Born October 23, 1922 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Russell Everett “R.E.” and Elizabeth Sara (Enos) Roahrig.

A 1940 graduate of Dennison High School, Virginia was a lifelong Twin City Resident. For many years, she worked at Harts Family Center until her retirement in the early 80’s. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

On December 4, 1941, she married Calvin Harding Porter with whom she enjoyed nearly 58 years of marriage until his passing on October 7, 1999. They are survived by three daughters, Kathy (Marvin) Meyers, Gayle Edwards, and Susie (Jamie Richardson) Williams with whom she had resided; grandchildren, Beth Ann Moritz, Todd (Tammy) Meyers, Michele (Jamie) Lehigh, Jason Edwards, Rebekah Edwards, and Kristin (Cody) Trimmer; and great-grandchildren, Alison, Tiffany, Olivea, Braeden, Blake, Reagan, Brooklyn, Abigayle, Gillian, Katie, Calvin, Alec, and Tyler. Virginia is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Heil, JoAnn Garabrandt, and Vonnie (John) Cox, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Ray Porter; brothers, Robert, Blaine, Raymond, and Barnie Roahrig; and sisters, Vivian Roahrig, Sarah Allensworth, Joyce Clough, and Katherine Clark.

Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 1pm on Thursday, February 23, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-1pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. Virginia’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude for the exceptional level of care and comfort that they provided to Virginia and her family during her final illness. They are also grateful to Carissa and Patty for their devotion and excellent care.

