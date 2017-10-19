Virginia L. Edwards – October 18, 2017

Virginia Lynn Edwards, 69, of Dennison, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Born August 16, 1948, in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late George James and Helen Virginia (Kuhns) Carmack.

Virginia was a lifelong area resident and 1966 graduate of Claymont High School. She was employed, in many different capacities, by the Southern District Court in Uhrichsville for over 20 years. Above all else, Virginia was a loving and supportive mother who devoted countless hours to her sons’ and grandchildren’s activities, especially in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She was a former Gnadenhutten Citizen of the Year.

Her surviving family includes sons, Ryan L. (Chantal) Edwards of Lynchburg, Va. and Todd J. (Amy) Edwards of Brunswick, Oh.; grandchildren, Olivia and Colin Edwards; and her dear friend and former spouse, Gary L. Edwards.

Services, officiated by Chaplain Terry Livengood, will be held at noon on Monday, October 23, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to noon on Monday at the funeral home.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.1970

www.lindseyfh.com