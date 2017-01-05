Walk With A Doc Returns in 2017

Michaela Madison Reporting

The first ‘Walk With a Doc’ event of 2017 is set for this weekend.

Union Hospital is inviting the public to get their New Year’s resolutions about exercising more and feeling better in motion.

Officials say walkers of all ages are welcome. A presentation will be given by Mary Marshall, RN a Union Hospital Community Health and Wellness nurse.

She will provide a brief health-related discussion and will be available to answer questions.

Marshall will then lead the walk on the hospital’s outdoor walking trail. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the walk will be held indoors on the hospital’s indoor walking path.

It’s all happening on Saturday morning. Participants are asked to meet in the hospital cafeteria at 9:00.

