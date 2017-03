Walk with a Doc Returns this Weekend

Mary Alice Reporting:

Each month residents are encouraged to take advantage of a walking and health discussion program.

Union Hospital Communications Manager Darrin Lautenschleger says Walk with a Doc is completely free and provides you with a health-related discussion with local doctors.

Leading the walk at the hospital this Saturday at 9am is Dr. John Burnham.

For more information go online to www.unionhospital.org.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017