Wanted Man Last Seen in Newcomerstown

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) The search continues for a wanted man last seen in Newcomerstown.

The police department took to Facebook with a picture of 32-year-old Jeff Burton Jr. wanted out of Guernsey County for a probation violation.

He was last seen in the 300 block of Church St in Newcomerstown wearing a long sleeved red t-shirt, blue jeans, and black baseball cap. He is 6’1″, 140 pounds, red/blonde hair, blue eyes and the name “Rebecca” is tattooed on the side of his neck.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call the police.

