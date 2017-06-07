Warning Issued for NBA Ticket Scams

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Consumers looking to buy tickets for the NBA Finals are asked to watch out for ticket scams.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine explained as the Cleveland Cavaliers get ready to face Golden State on Wednesday his office has received scam complaints.

In 2017, the Attorney’s Office has filed over a dozen complaints related to ticket scams involving athletics, concerts, and other events. The average loss for a consumer is around $200.

DeWine added “some con artists try to sell tickets that don’t exist. We want people to be careful, especially if they’re trying to buy tickets on Craigslist or from someone they don’t know. The sad truth is that once the money is gone, it’s nearly impossible to get back.”

Other sellers make claim they will be out of town or have a family emergency at the time of the event.

Some tips to avoid getting scammed include be careful when dealing with third-party sellers, avoid sellers who request specific payment forms, and consider paying with a credit card.

Find out more information online at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

