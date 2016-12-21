Warning of Overpayment Scams

Michaela Madison Reporting

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning Ohioans of overpayment scams this holiday season.

He says the scam often affects businesses, charities and people who sell items online.

As part of the scam a person will pretend to overpay for something, even providing a counterfeit check or credit card as evidence, and then asks the victim to return the extra money immediately.

The scam also affects people who post items for sale online. The con artist will pose as a seller, buy an item and then send a check for more than the agreed-upon price.

Next, the scammer asks the seller to return the extra payment immediately.

DeWine says “anytime someone sends you a check and asks you to send a portion of the money back there’s a good chance it’s a scam.”

