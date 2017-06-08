Warther Museum Unveils Photography Display

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover, Ohio) The Warther Museum is unveiling a display featuring almost 100 photographs of life in the early 1900’s.

Museum Assistant Director Kristen Moreland explained the new display will be in the first exhibit room and will feature double the amount of content previously shown.

Moreland said Ernest “Mooney” Warther’s grandmother was a photographer for the Swiss Army and taught Mooney’s mother.

“And sent with her to America, a camera, and so Mooney’s mom took hundreds, probably closer to thousands of photographs, so we have this archive of history.”

Moreland noted, the photographs feature Ernest “Mooney” Warther, his family, his works, and the surrounding Dover area.

“You can see the area today and then take a look of the photograph of what it used to look like with the railyard all around it.”

The free Open House unveiling from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. is open to the public.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017