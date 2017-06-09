Water Trail Possible for Tusc River

(Mineral City, Ohio) Two local organizations are partnering to designate the Tuscarawas River as a state water trail.

Ohio Restoration Stream Corps Member Ester Shin says RuralAction is working with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District to submit the application.

Shin adds the main requirement is around every 10 miles there needs to be a public access point.

She says the designation would create an extensive network of water trails in the MWCD providing many benefits, including educational opportunities.

“Recreational opportunities for the community and with the designation and with this becoming public you have possibly bringing more people to the area, so possibly more economic benefits.”

Residents interested in the water trail are asked to take a quick survey and send comments at www.mwcd.prg/surveys/tuscarawas-river-water-trail.

