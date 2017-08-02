Thursday Marks Early Sale Ahead of Community Hospice Annual Event

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 1st) Dover, Ohio – On Thursday the public is invited to get a sneak peak of the annual Community Hospice Garage Sale.

Mona Fayre, Fundraising and Event Coordinator, explained the event has been taking place for more than 20 years.

“The proceeds all go to direct patient care at Community Hospice. We don’t turn anyone away regardless of their ability to pay”

The sale is now held in four buildings at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds.

A one day, early sale will be held on Thursday, August 4th and the official sale will kick off this weekend.

