William “Bill” Aul – February 17, 2017

William “Bill” Aul, Sr., 81, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 in Country Lawn Nursing Home at Navarre after a period of declining health.

A son of the late Paul and Viola (Yutzy) Aul, Bill was born January 28, 1936 at Dover, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Mary, whom he married July 22, 1974; three children, William “Bill” (Mary) Aul, Jr., Paul (MinCha) Aul, and Terry Aul; four grandchildren, Tammy (Tommy) Whitt, Christina (Doug) Peterson, Michael (Stephanie) Aul and Jeff Aul; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his adopted son, Edward Aul.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or services and cremation care will take place through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Absolute Hospice, 339 E Maple St #115, North Canton, OH 44720.

