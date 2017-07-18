William E. “Bill” West – July 16, 2017

William E. “Bill” West, 77, of New Philadelphia died on Sunday, July 16, 2017 following a fire at his home.

Born on October 29, 1939 in West Laffayette, he was the son of the late William West and Isabelle (Miller) Shuman. He is also preceded in death by his infant son, William E. West; son in law, Bill Cabbage; and his step-father, Lomas Shuman.

Bill attended Dover High School. He was the owner of West Trucking, where he was a truck driver for many years. He spent his spare time building and racing cars. He also was an avid NASCAR fan.

On May 11, 1959, he married Connie Vance, whom he just celebrated 58 years of marriage. In addition to Connie, he will be sadly missed by his three children; Kathy Cabbage of New Philadelphia, Alan West of New Philadelphia, Billie (Rick) Fioretto of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, Grant Fioretto, Katie (Jeff) Shaffer, Andrew West, Luke Cabbage, and Ashanti West; two great grandchildren, Noah and CJ; along with two step-sisters, Mary Russell of Dover, and Ruthie (David) Carpenter of Dalton. He also leaves behind his Dalmatian companion; Hope.