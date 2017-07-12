Wilma Mae (Renneckar) Watson – July 8, 2017

Wilma Mae (Renneckar) Watson , age 91, of New Philadelphia , went home to be with the Lord, Saturday morning, July 8, 2017, at her home.

Born April 10, 1926, at New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James H. Renneckar and Florence (Kinsey) Renneckar.

Wilma graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1944. In addition to being an honor student, her interests centered on music, both singing in the choir and playing piano. After high school and attending Ohio State University for a short time, Wilma returned to New Philadelphia where she worked at the Ration Board at the Tuscarawas County Courthouse.

On April 12, 1947, Wilma married C. Robert (Bob) Watson. Together they observed 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.

Wilma worked at the Ohio Savings and Trust Bank in New Philadelphia prior to she and Bob starting a family in 1951. Wilma was a 68 year member of Broadway United Methodist Church where she began playing the organ in 1960. She participated in the church music ministry with children and adult choir, providing piano and organ music for multiple Sunday services, and playing for weddings and special occasions. Wilma retired from the piano and organ ministry in June 2002.

Wilma leaves behind her two sons, David, Wilma’s primary caregiver of New Philadelphia, Dan (wife Exe) of Senecaville, Ohio, and two daughters, Melody (husband Keith) Bailey of Boiling Springs, SC and Melinda Gopp of Jacksonville, FL. She will be missed by her nine grandchildren, David Watson II of Toledo, Ohio, B. J. Watson of Huntington, PA, Mark Finnicum (wife Jamie) of Wake Forest, NC, Bryan Finnicum (wife Rayna) of Bolivar, Jill Bailey (husband Scott) Brisken of Boiling Springs, SC, Stacy Bailey (husband Zachary) Whalen of Fredericksburg, VA, Megan Bailey (husband Michael) Cox of Parkville, MD., Melissa Gopp of Jacksonville, FL, and A.J. Gopp of Jacksonville, FL. Twenty great grandchildren, Dominic, Meah, Emma, and Charlie Watson, Connor, Riley, Regan, Mason and Micah Finnicum, Ethan, Caleb and Alaina Brisken, Wendy, Serena, Daniel and Cecily Whalen, Cooper and Brooks Cox, Cameron and Leo Garvey, niece Nancy Renneckar of Columbus, nephew Jerry Renneckar of New Philadelphia, and sister-in-laws Shirley Watson of New Philadelphia, Freda Watson of New Philadelphia, and Marjorie Mardis of W. Lafayette complete the family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson is preceded in death by her husband, C. Robert (Bob) Watson, one brother Eugene Renneckar, sister in law Vivian Watkins, and brother in laws, James, Richard, and Walter Watson.

Mrs. Watson expressed her strong faith in God through her music. She will be remembered for the joy she shared with others, playing piano and organ that honored so many on the occasion of weddings, holidays, church services and many other special occasions. In addition she always looked forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren both at home and in her travels, throughout the years. She enjoyed taking pictures of her family and friends and gathered those memories into many photo albums.

Friends are invited to call Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday morning from 10 to 11 a. m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor Mick Foster will lead the funeral Friday morning at 11 a. m. in the funeral home’s chapel. Burial will follow in the East Avenue Cemetery. Following the committal service, a reception will be held in Spencer Hall, located in the Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia.

Memorial contributions may be made to music ministry of Broadway United Methodist Church, 120 Church Ave SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.