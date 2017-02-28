Winners Announced in Engineering Competition

Mary Alice Reporting:

Area students win engineering technology competition at Kent State Tuscarawas.

High School students submitted entries to the Engineering Technology Opportunity Expo held last week.

First place winners received $100, second place $50, and third $25. These winners also received scholarships in varying amounts.

The three competition areas were Digital logic where students had to create a working alarm system. 3D sculpting created a model of their choice, and students in the robotics competition designed and constructed a robot.

Digital Logic winners were William Noble from Coshocton and Azriel Wollard from Coshocton.

3D Sculpting winners were Samuel Gentile from Canton, Taylor Silknitter from Coshocton, and Molly Kistler from Coshocton.

The Robotics winner was Seth Ramsey of Tusky.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017