Woman Arrested After Crash and Giving Police a Fake Name

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 1st) Midvale, Ohio – A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after a one vehicle crash near Midvale early Tuesday morning.

New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jonah Carson, confirmed they responded to a one vehicle accident just before 2:00 a.m. along US Route 250.

“Vehicle had lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway. There was a female occupant, turned out she was going to be the driver. She was incarcerated for OVI as well as misdemeanor charges on warrants from the New Philadelphia Police Department.”

Trooper Carson noted that Jennifer Hartmann initially made up a story about what happened.

“That was what she claimed and then we had several witnesses that had just driven through the area and hadn’t seen anyone on foot. She’s had previous OVIs as well as that warrant out of New Phila. Gave us false information and tried to give us a different name.”

Hartmann reportedly received only minor injuries and is now in police custody.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017