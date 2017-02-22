Woman Arrested After Hitting Husband With Car

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A local woman is facing domestic violence charges after hitting her husband with a car.

On Monday afternoon Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Zoar Market on State Route 212 NE.

There they found the couple at which time the man explained he suffered a bruised leg in the incident, but he refused medical attention.

He explained he was in the passenger seat of the car and his wife, who he is currently separated from, began driving erratically. He reported that he’d asked to get out of the vehicle, but she would not stop.

That’s when he told deputies he pulled the emergency brake and got out of the car in front of the store.

The woman drove off then reportedly returned and struck the man with her vehicle in the right leg.

The 49-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Tuscarawas County Jail for domestic violence.

