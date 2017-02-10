Woman Sentenced in Local Burglary

Mary Alice Reporting:

A Coshocton woman is handed her sentence for a local burglary.

Tuscarawas County Assistant Prosecutor Mike Ernest explained that Kasey Means was charged in the August burglary of a Port Washington resident and she pleaded guilty.

On Thursday, Means was sentenced to Community Control Sanctions and must complete a 4 to 6 month program in Stark County.

She will be in the Tuscarawas County Jail for around four months until a spot is available at the Corrections Facility.

Erenst added Chaz Gillilan was also a suspect in the robbery but was found not guilty.

