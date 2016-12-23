Woman Struck on Interstate Identified

Mary Alice Reporting:

The investigation continues regarding the death of an Alliance woman walking on Interstate 77, Wednesday night.

State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Glennon explains family have been notified and helped with the investigation into the death of Patricia Miller. Miller had previously been at a hospital for migraines and then returned home.

At some point she had been with a gentleman who drove down to New Philadelphia. Glennon comments somewhere along the interstate Miller left the vehicle and started walking. As Miller was walking across the lanes, just after 7pm, a driver was unable to avoid her, and struck her.

He adds they have not been able to locate the person she was with.

Glennon asks anyone who may have seen Miller walking on the road to call the New Philadelphia Patrol to help in the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016