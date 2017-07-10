Woman Wanted for Multiple Warrants

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) Police issue local BOLO after a woman with warrants was seen in Newcomerstown.

The Newcomerstown Police Department took to Facebook asking the community to be on the lookout for 32-year-old Ashley Ann English, who has active warrants from Zanesville, Guernsey County Sheriff, Streetsboro, and Stow.

The police report the warrants are for different reasons including larceny, drug trafficking, and child support. She also has theft charges against her from Newcomerstown.

English was last seen on Monday around noon in the Village at the Dollar Store. She is described as 5’3”, 125lbs, with reddish brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police urge anyone with information about English to contact your local police department.

