Work Continues to Create Rapid Response Team

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Wednesday, October 18th) Work continues in a local effort to create a team committed to getting drug addicts into treatment.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell explained that the rapid response team will identify overdoses that took place each week and then visit those individuals personally.

“For these specific visits, our goal is not to charge people. Our goal is just to go there with a paramedic and a counselor or a trained peer to talk them into getting treatment or detox,” explained Sheriff Campbell. “Something different needs to happen to make a difference.”

Sheriff Campbell said if they can put an end to the addiction, everyone wins.

“This is just truly to get them help. The criminal justice system benefits most if we can get them clean,” Sheriff Campbell said. “If we can reduce addiction we will reduce crime, we win both ways.”

The grant of roughly $73,000 will cover the cost of the project for just under two years.

