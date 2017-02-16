Work Set to Begin to Widen CR 21

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Work is set to begin this summer to widen County Road 21.

Tuscarawas County Engineer Joe Bachman says the roadway, also known as Stonecreek Road, is a major project for the county.

$2 million of federal money along with roughly $700,000 of local dollars will pay for the project.

Each lane will be widened about 18 inches to allow for what Bachman calls ‘more recovery area.”

He notes CR 21 sees some of the highest accident rates in the county.

The road will also be repaved. Officials will begin accepting bids in June with construction to begin late summer or early fall.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017