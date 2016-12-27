YMCA Celebrates 97th Anniversary

Michaela Madison Reporting

The Tuscarawas County YMCA is celebrating 97 years of serving the community.

CEO Keith Lands says the organization has been serving the local community since 1919.

The official anniversary is on Thursday, December 29th and the Y is offering a few deals to celebrate.

On Thursday they will waive the joiners’ fee, which is about an $80 savings for a family.

Also, you will receive a free personal training session for each session you pay for.

